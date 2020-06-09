1593 Monterry Place

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse style condo in Sonoma Woods of Newport News offering 1,350 square feet of living space. Updated bathrooms, large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets. Master suite with a walk-in closet. New washer and dryer. New central heating and air conditioning! Fenced in patio. Covered parking, storage area, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. Exterior assigned storage. Water, sewer and trash pick up included in the rent!! No pets please. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.