Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
1593 Monterry Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

1593 Monterry Place

1593 Monterry Place · No Longer Available
Location

1593 Monterry Place, Newport News, VA 23608
Windsor Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse style condo in Sonoma Woods of Newport News offering 1,350 square feet of living space. Updated bathrooms, large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets. Master suite with a walk-in closet. New washer and dryer. New central heating and air conditioning! Fenced in patio. Covered parking, storage area, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. Exterior assigned storage. Water, sewer and trash pick up included in the rent!! No pets please. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Monterry Place have any available units?
1593 Monterry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 1593 Monterry Place have?
Some of 1593 Monterry Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Monterry Place currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Monterry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Monterry Place pet-friendly?
No, 1593 Monterry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 1593 Monterry Place offer parking?
Yes, 1593 Monterry Place offers parking.
Does 1593 Monterry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1593 Monterry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Monterry Place have a pool?
Yes, 1593 Monterry Place has a pool.
Does 1593 Monterry Place have accessible units?
No, 1593 Monterry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Monterry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Monterry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
