Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
2765 Wakewater Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2765 Wakewater Way

2765 Wakewater Way · No Longer Available
Neabsco
3 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160

UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in.
Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.5 baths Townhome located in PORT POTOMAC. It has a Gourmet kitchen with newly SS appliances, granite counters, double oven, gas cooking, breakfast bar, pantry, HARDWOOD floor (main level), SW fresh paint. Family room w gas fireplace off of kitchen. Master Bedroom has LG walk in closet, master bathroom is newly REMODELED. 1st floor has a large rec room, w doors to fenced backyard. Laundry room is on bedroom level in hallway closet. Brick front and lots of daylight. LOCATION Minutes to I-95, Pentagon, D.C, Navy Yard, Ft Belvior, Quantico, VRE, Commuter Lots, Slug Lines, Potomac Mills Mall, Stonebrige, Wegmans, Potomac Shores, Neabsco Mill Boardwalks, Occoquan, Lakeridge Marina, Leesylvinia State Park...Parking: 2 Car Garage w new door openers, driveway and on street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178160
Property Id 178160

(RLNE5818484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 Wakewater Way have any available units?
2765 Wakewater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2765 Wakewater Way have?
Some of 2765 Wakewater Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 Wakewater Way currently offering any rent specials?
2765 Wakewater Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 Wakewater Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 Wakewater Way is pet friendly.
Does 2765 Wakewater Way offer parking?
Yes, 2765 Wakewater Way does offer parking.
Does 2765 Wakewater Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2765 Wakewater Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 Wakewater Way have a pool?
No, 2765 Wakewater Way does not have a pool.
Does 2765 Wakewater Way have accessible units?
No, 2765 Wakewater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 Wakewater Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 Wakewater Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2765 Wakewater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2765 Wakewater Way does not have units with air conditioning.
