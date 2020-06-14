2765 Wakewater Way

Amenities
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160
UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in.
Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.5 baths Townhome located in PORT POTOMAC. It has a Gourmet kitchen with newly SS appliances, granite counters, double oven, gas cooking, breakfast bar, pantry, HARDWOOD floor (main level), SW fresh paint. Family room w gas fireplace off of kitchen. Master Bedroom has LG walk in closet, master bathroom is newly REMODELED. 1st floor has a large rec room, w doors to fenced backyard. Laundry room is on bedroom level in hallway closet. Brick front and lots of daylight. LOCATION Minutes to I-95, Pentagon, D.C, Navy Yard, Ft Belvior, Quantico, VRE, Commuter Lots, Slug Lines, Potomac Mills Mall, Stonebrige, Wegmans, Potomac Shores, Neabsco Mill Boardwalks, Occoquan, Lakeridge Marina, Leesylvinia State Park...Parking: 2 Car Garage w new door openers, driveway and on street parking.
