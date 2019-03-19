2355 BROOKMOOR LANE

Amenities

Potomac Club Condo. Vacant and move in ready! This property just underwent a complete refresh with new fixtures, fresh paint throughout, and new carpet. Also, brand new w/d (in unit) and whole house humidifier. Large master with shower/tub condo. Generous size bedrooms. Access to amenities such as indoor/outdoor pool, gym, sauna, and more included with rent. Community right across the street from Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, off 95 Express entrance, close to VRE. The most convenient location for work/life balance. Kid and pet friendly safe gated community. Available to show anytime.