2355 BROOKMOOR LANE
2355 BROOKMOOR LANE

2355 Brookmoor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2355 Brookmoor Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
sauna
carpet
Potomac Club Condo. Vacant and move in ready! This property just underwent a complete refresh with new fixtures, fresh paint throughout, and new carpet. Also, brand new w/d (in unit) and whole house humidifier. Large master with shower/tub condo. Generous size bedrooms. Access to amenities such as indoor/outdoor pool, gym, sauna, and more included with rent. Community right across the street from Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, off 95 Express entrance, close to VRE. The most convenient location for work/life balance. Kid and pet friendly safe gated community. Available to show anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE have any available units?
2355 BROOKMOOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE have?
Some of 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2355 BROOKMOOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE offer parking?
No, 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE has a pool.
Does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2355 BROOKMOOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
