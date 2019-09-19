All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:12 AM

16469 STEERAGE CIR

16469 Steerage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16469 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous End Unit Townhome **3 bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms *** in sought-after neighborhood of Port Potomac. Basement level Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Office and Full Bathroom. Main Level has open floor plan. Beautiful Hardwood flooring in living room and dining room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double wall oven, island and table space. Upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite with vaulted ceiling. Master bath with separate soaking tub and dual vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16469 STEERAGE CIR have any available units?
16469 STEERAGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16469 STEERAGE CIR have?
Some of 16469 STEERAGE CIR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16469 STEERAGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
16469 STEERAGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16469 STEERAGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 16469 STEERAGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16469 STEERAGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 16469 STEERAGE CIR offers parking.
Does 16469 STEERAGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16469 STEERAGE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16469 STEERAGE CIR have a pool?
No, 16469 STEERAGE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 16469 STEERAGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 16469 STEERAGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 16469 STEERAGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16469 STEERAGE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 16469 STEERAGE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16469 STEERAGE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
