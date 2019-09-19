16469 STEERAGE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous End Unit Townhome **3 bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms *** in sought-after neighborhood of Port Potomac. Basement level Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Office and Full Bathroom. Main Level has open floor plan. Beautiful Hardwood flooring in living room and dining room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double wall oven, island and table space. Upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite with vaulted ceiling. Master bath with separate soaking tub and dual vanities.