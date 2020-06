Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 2 level brick front colonial with 4 beds, 3.5 baths ready to move in in Port Potomac. Goumet kit with island, granite counter top, SS appliances adjacent to family room with gas fire place. French door, hard wood floor in main level. Master bed with walk-in closet. Finished walk up basement w/ full bath. extra room. Detached 2 garage in the back and more...It could be your sweet home