Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
3407 AYERS DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

3407 AYERS DRIVE

3407 Ayers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Ayers Drive, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom split foyer Home in Mt Vernon Area. Stunning large renovated Kitchen with quartz counter tops, white Shaker cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Light filled spacious Bedrooms. Upstairs bathrooms with large skylights. Large family room with fireplace. Fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, has a deck, a huge shed and a children~s play set. Attached car garage for two cars. Conveniently located near recreation centers, just minutes to GW Parkway, Fort Belvoir, Metro station, shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 AYERS DRIVE have any available units?
3407 AYERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 3407 AYERS DRIVE have?
Some of 3407 AYERS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 AYERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3407 AYERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 AYERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3407 AYERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 3407 AYERS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3407 AYERS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3407 AYERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 AYERS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 AYERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3407 AYERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3407 AYERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3407 AYERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 AYERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 AYERS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 AYERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 AYERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
