3407 AYERS DRIVE

Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom split foyer Home in Mt Vernon Area. Stunning large renovated Kitchen with quartz counter tops, white Shaker cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Light filled spacious Bedrooms. Upstairs bathrooms with large skylights. Large family room with fireplace. Fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, has a deck, a huge shed and a children~s play set. Attached car garage for two cars. Conveniently located near recreation centers, just minutes to GW Parkway, Fort Belvoir, Metro station, shops & restaurants.