Merrifield, VA
9271 Bailey Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

9271 Bailey Lane

9271 Bailey Lane · (571) 230-6098
Merrifield
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9271 Bailey Lane · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro. Home features a remodeled master bath, granite counters in kitchen, and many other upgrades. This home backs to the woods in the popular Stonehurst community. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, tile in all bathrooms, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, ample parking in front, wood burning fireplace in huge basement family room. Basement features a walkout to the ample backyard/patio, complete with wood-and-brick fencing. Large laundry room with lots of storage. Apply online with management company. No pets; No smoking.

Lease term: 12 months

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income at least $100,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor
sean@seanbuggrealtor.com
571-230-6098

Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by Peake Management Inc.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE4614622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9271 Bailey Lane have any available units?
9271 Bailey Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9271 Bailey Lane have?
Some of 9271 Bailey Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9271 Bailey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9271 Bailey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9271 Bailey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9271 Bailey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 9271 Bailey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9271 Bailey Lane does offer parking.
Does 9271 Bailey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9271 Bailey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9271 Bailey Lane have a pool?
No, 9271 Bailey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9271 Bailey Lane have accessible units?
No, 9271 Bailey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9271 Bailey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9271 Bailey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9271 Bailey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9271 Bailey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
