9271 Bailey Lane

Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro. Home features a remodeled master bath, granite counters in kitchen, and many other upgrades. This home backs to the woods in the popular Stonehurst community. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, tile in all bathrooms, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, ample parking in front, wood burning fireplace in huge basement family room. Basement features a walkout to the ample backyard/patio, complete with wood-and-brick fencing. Large laundry room with lots of storage. Apply online with management company. No pets; No smoking.



Lease term: 12 months



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income at least $100,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



