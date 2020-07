Amenities

parking recently renovated

Bright, spacious , updated 3 bed /3.5 bath town home in the hear of Fairfax. Close to 66 , Route 50 and the Nutley Street metro. Located next to the Pan Am Shopping Center. Walk out, fenced in backyard with assigned parking. Available for rent in February 1, 2020. Pictures are from January 2019.