Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:48 AM

8130 PRESCOTT DR

8130 Prescott Drive · (703) 624-5556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest suite
tennis court
volleyball court
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict. Dog Run! Pool, Fitness Center, Central A/C, Gas Heat, Coin Operated W/D, Balcony or Patio. Low Deposits starting at $300.00. COMMUNITY AMENITIES nEW Fitness Center Basketball Court Sparkling Outdoor Swimming PoolVolleyball CourtTennis CourtBBQ/Picnic Area Restricted Access Entry Systems In All Buildings,Guest SuiteCopy, Fax and Notary Services available Newly Remodeled Laundry Facilities In Each BuildingFive PlaygroundsBilingual StaffEmergency Maintenance Available 24/7On-Site ManagementOn-Site Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 PRESCOTT DR have any available units?
8130 PRESCOTT DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8130 PRESCOTT DR have?
Some of 8130 PRESCOTT DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 PRESCOTT DR currently offering any rent specials?
8130 PRESCOTT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 PRESCOTT DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8130 PRESCOTT DR is pet friendly.
Does 8130 PRESCOTT DR offer parking?
No, 8130 PRESCOTT DR does not offer parking.
Does 8130 PRESCOTT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 PRESCOTT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 PRESCOTT DR have a pool?
Yes, 8130 PRESCOTT DR has a pool.
Does 8130 PRESCOTT DR have accessible units?
No, 8130 PRESCOTT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 PRESCOTT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8130 PRESCOTT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 PRESCOTT DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8130 PRESCOTT DR has units with air conditioning.
