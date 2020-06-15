8130 PRESCOTT DR

Amenities

*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict. Dog Run! Pool, Fitness Center, Central A/C, Gas Heat, Coin Operated W/D, Balcony or Patio. Low Deposits starting at $300.00. COMMUNITY AMENITIES nEW Fitness Center Basketball Court Sparkling Outdoor Swimming PoolVolleyball CourtTennis CourtBBQ/Picnic Area Restricted Access Entry Systems In All Buildings,Guest SuiteCopy, Fax and Notary Services available Newly Remodeled Laundry Facilities In Each BuildingFive PlaygroundsBilingual StaffEmergency Maintenance Available 24/7On-Site ManagementOn-Site Maintenance