Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready for a new tenant! Updated kitchen, Large master bedroom w/walk-in closet with organizer. Great storage closet. Big den perfect for use as second bedroom or office. Extra storage in basement. Walk to Dunn Loring metro or take the bus. Very close to the Mosaic District! $50 application fee per person, sorry no smoking. UTILITIES INCLUDED!