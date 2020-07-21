All apartments in Merrifield
3058 COVINGTON STREET
3058 COVINGTON STREET

3058 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

3058 Covington Street, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
media room
INOVA, Pentagon, Mosiac, Tysons, Rt 495, Falls Church ALL Nearby!!! Rent Unfurnished $2400/month; Furnished $3000/month. Charm, comfort, space, updated, spotless & Move-In Ready.. On quiet street w/2 assigned parking spaces.Tot Lot/playground across street. New plush carpet, newly painted popular Agreeable Gray Interior, New tilt-in windows. Walk-out lower level from Family Rm w/FP. New Custom 2-inch White Faux Wood Blinds Installed. Convenient to PANAM Shopping Center & Restaurants, Starbucks, Mosaic District, Fairfax Inova Hospital, Theaters, Rt. 50, Rt. 66, Rt. 495. Minimum 20-month Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3058 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
3058 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3058 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 3058 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3058 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3058 COVINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 3058 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3058 COVINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 3058 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3058 COVINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3058 COVINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3058 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3058 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3058 COVINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3058 COVINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
