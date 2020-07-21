3058 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities
INOVA, Pentagon, Mosiac, Tysons, Rt 495, Falls Church ALL Nearby!!! Rent Unfurnished $2400/month; Furnished $3000/month. Charm, comfort, space, updated, spotless & Move-In Ready.. On quiet street w/2 assigned parking spaces.Tot Lot/playground across street. New plush carpet, newly painted popular Agreeable Gray Interior, New tilt-in windows. Walk-out lower level from Family Rm w/FP. New Custom 2-inch White Faux Wood Blinds Installed. Convenient to PANAM Shopping Center & Restaurants, Starbucks, Mosaic District, Fairfax Inova Hospital, Theaters, Rt. 50, Rt. 66, Rt. 495. Minimum 20-month Lease.