2992 District Ave, Merrifield, VA 22042 Merrifield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Gorgeous Upscale Rental In Mosaic District* New Carpet Installed* 3 Plus Levels* 3 Bedrooms* 3.5Baths* Hardwood Floors On Main Level* Dining Room* Eat-In Kitchen Granite Kitchen Counters** 2 Car Garage* Front Load Washer Dryer* Roof Top Balcony* Easy Access To Mosaic Shops* Dunn Loring Metro* Restaurants * I-495
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have any available units?
2992 DISTRICT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have?
Some of 2992 DISTRICT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 DISTRICT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2992 DISTRICT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.