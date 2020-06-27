All apartments in Merrifield
Location

2992 District Ave, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Upscale Rental In Mosaic District* New Carpet Installed* 3 Plus Levels* 3 Bedrooms* 3.5Baths* Hardwood Floors On Main Level* Dining Room* Eat-In Kitchen Granite Kitchen Counters** 2 Car Garage* Front Load Washer Dryer* Roof Top Balcony* Easy Access To Mosaic Shops* Dunn Loring Metro* Restaurants * I-495

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have any available units?
2992 DISTRICT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have?
Some of 2992 DISTRICT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 DISTRICT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2992 DISTRICT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 DISTRICT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2992 DISTRICT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2992 DISTRICT AVE offers parking.
Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2992 DISTRICT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have a pool?
No, 2992 DISTRICT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have accessible units?
No, 2992 DISTRICT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 DISTRICT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2992 DISTRICT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2992 DISTRICT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
