2894 TANZANITE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*** Absolutely must-see home *This gorgeous/stunning colonial home is conveniently located near major commute routes *Premium private corner lot *Over 4,000 finished square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths *Tall ceilings with abundant and bright natural light *Main level features office/library and hardwood floors *Ideal open concept kitchen leads to nicely sized breakfast room and gorgeous family/living room with a fireplace *Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops *Most appliances updated (2018, 2019) *New carpet in family room (2018) *Beautiful and cozy balcony on upper level *Bedroom with own private full bath including Jack and Jill bath on upper level *Extra large master bedroom with tray ceiling, sitting room, and walk in closet *Finished basement with a full bath and spacious storage room *Newly paved driveway(2018) *Desirably large garage and wide driveway *House backs to trees *Quality lawn maintenance provided by HOA free of charge *Walking distance from Vienna Metro *Minutes away from I-66 and Route 495 *2 miles from Mosaic District and ~5 miles from Tyson's Corner Mall***