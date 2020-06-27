2824 St Croix Drive, Merrifield, VA 22180 Merrifield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!**LARGE ELEGANT TOWNHOUSE**2 BLOCKS FROM METRO AND MOSAIC DISTRICT**GLEAMING HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL** LUXURY MASTER BATH W/ SOAKING TUB AND SHOWER** KITCHEN W/ CORIAN COUNTERS**BRAND NEW COOKTOP** DOUBLE OVEN**FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE** BRICK PATIO** GARAGE**NO PETS**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have any available units?
2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have?
Some of 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.