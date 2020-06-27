All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:28 AM

2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE

2824 St Croix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2824 St Croix Drive, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!**LARGE ELEGANT TOWNHOUSE**2 BLOCKS FROM METRO AND MOSAIC DISTRICT**GLEAMING HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL** LUXURY MASTER BATH W/ SOAKING TUB AND SHOWER** KITCHEN W/ CORIAN COUNTERS**BRAND NEW COOKTOP** DOUBLE OVEN**FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE** BRICK PATIO** GARAGE**NO PETS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have any available units?
2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have?
Some of 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 SAINT CROIX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
