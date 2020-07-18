2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large Townhouse with 2 Car Garage Located just Blocks from Dunn Loring Metro. Walking Distance to the Mosaic District and all the Restaurants, Shops and Activities it has to Offer. Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Cabinets & Corian Counters. Great Eatin area & Family Room off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors on Entire Main Level with 9' Ceilings, Newer Carpet and Baths on Each Level of the Home. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and a Walk-in Closet. Master Bathroom has Double Vanities with Separate Shower and Soaking Tub, All Bedrooms have Vaulted Ceilings. Laundry Located on Upper Level with Bedrooms. Easy access to 495/66/50/29. Close to Tyson's Corner and Fairfax INOVA Hospital.