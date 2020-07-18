All apartments in Merrifield
2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE
2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE

2804 Laura Gae Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Laura Gae Circle, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Townhouse with 2 Car Garage Located just Blocks from Dunn Loring Metro. Walking Distance to the Mosaic District and all the Restaurants, Shops and Activities it has to Offer. Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Cabinets & Corian Counters. Great Eatin area & Family Room off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors on Entire Main Level with 9' Ceilings, Newer Carpet and Baths on Each Level of the Home. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and a Walk-in Closet. Master Bathroom has Double Vanities with Separate Shower and Soaking Tub, All Bedrooms have Vaulted Ceilings. Laundry Located on Upper Level with Bedrooms. Easy access to 495/66/50/29. Close to Tyson's Corner and Fairfax INOVA Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have any available units?
2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
