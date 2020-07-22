2727 Merrilee Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

BEST LOCATION: Mosaic District, Harris Teeter, Dunn Loring Metro 10 min walk takes about 20 to DC., Tysons Corner, Washington DC 20 min drive



BONUS FOR TAKING OVER LEASE:

1). No Security Deposit required

2). We will reimburse your application fee $50 in FULL (upon approval)

3). $500 Visa Gift Card (on lease signing)



2nd floor

Laundry IN UNIT

No Pets Allowed

Water/trash INCLUDED (electric, cable separate)

Garage parking $65 per month

2nd Garage parking spot optional for $100



Move-in Ready: JANUARY 15, 2020 (EARLIEST)

Lease duration: JUNE 1, 2020 (Renewable)