Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Going live for sale week of September 2, 2019. Fabulous 4-level town home in the Mosaic District located across the street from Dunn Loring Metro* three master suites each with private bath*Main level hardwood and gas FP*Bright, sunny kitchen with Corian counters, French door to balcony*2-car garage*walk to metro*gas heat and hot water*