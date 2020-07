Adara Herndon.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access package receiving trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Adara, experience upscale living with spacious and highly amenitized one, two, and three bedroom Herndon apartments homes. Adara's apartment homes feature gas cooking, computer alcoves so you can comfortably work from home, breakfast bars, private patios, and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy access to cutting edge amenities including a resort style swimming pool, fitness center equipped with cardio and strength training equipment, a sand volleyball court, an outdoor grilling area, and private garages. Adara is conveniently placed in the heart of Herndon, minutes from Reston Town Center and Dulles International Airport, and with easy access to Tysons Corner. At Adara, you can maintain your active lifestyle and go for a run at one of the several nearby parks, enjoy a picnic at Great Falls Park or Lake Fairfax, shop and dine at prime retail and ...