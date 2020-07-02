13705 VENTURI LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4-Levels, 3 bed rooms and 2.5 baths, Attached one car garage home. Hardwood in main level. Granite Kitchen counter tops, built-in microwave, washer/dryer, excellent appliances. Elementary school inside the community. Great location for commuters. and close to Dulles (IAD) international airport and major access roads -- Dulles Toll road, Route 28, Fairfax County Parkway, Centreville Rd. Walkable to future metro and Bus stops. Close to Monroe Park and Ride. Close to Herndon Shopping, restaurants, offices and other major shopping. Excellent location for families and all alike. Easy commute to DC/Maryland and not to mention 5 mins drive to Reston major offices.