All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13705 VENTURI LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13705 VENTURI LANE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM

13705 VENTURI LANE

13705 Venturi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13705 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4-Levels, 3 bed rooms and 2.5 baths, Attached one car garage home. Hardwood in main level. Granite Kitchen counter tops, built-in microwave, washer/dryer, excellent appliances. Elementary school inside the community. Great location for commuters. and close to Dulles (IAD) international airport and major access roads -- Dulles Toll road, Route 28, Fairfax County Parkway, Centreville Rd. Walkable to future metro and Bus stops. Close to Monroe Park and Ride. Close to Herndon Shopping, restaurants, offices and other major shopping. Excellent location for families and all alike. Easy commute to DC/Maryland and not to mention 5 mins drive to Reston major offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13705 VENTURI LANE have any available units?
13705 VENTURI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13705 VENTURI LANE have?
Some of 13705 VENTURI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13705 VENTURI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13705 VENTURI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13705 VENTURI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13705 VENTURI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13705 VENTURI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13705 VENTURI LANE offers parking.
Does 13705 VENTURI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13705 VENTURI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13705 VENTURI LANE have a pool?
No, 13705 VENTURI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13705 VENTURI LANE have accessible units?
No, 13705 VENTURI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13705 VENTURI LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13705 VENTURI LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13705 VENTURI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13705 VENTURI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University