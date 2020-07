Amenities

Freshly painted neutral & sunny thruout. Updated kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Walk out to large screened sunroom that overlooks 1/4 acre private, fenced, level yard. Hardwood floors on main level. Two fireplaces, rec rm with walkout to backyard and grilling patio. 4th bedrm or home office. Separate dining & laundry rm. Oversized 1 car garage. Great neighborhood,walk to Mclean HS & downtown Mclean. Owners prefer a 2 year lease. Blinds to be installed on main level windows