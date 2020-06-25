All apartments in McLean
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

9503 LOCUST HILL DR

9503 Locust Hill Drive
Location

9503 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated/renovated throughout w/ all 4 BR's on main level! Open floor plan w/ Family Room. dining room space, eat in kitchen, 4 season bonus room/porch, hardwood floors throughout. No carpet!Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, eat-in area and garage access. Lower level with fully remodeled bathroom, rec room with fireplace, laundry & storage. 2 car garage. Langley HS, conveniently located near Route 7 offering metro bus or a quick drive to Spring hill Metro. Access to Tyson's, McLean, Reston and Great Falls, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR have any available units?
9503 LOCUST HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR have?
Some of 9503 LOCUST HILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9503 LOCUST HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
9503 LOCUST HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9503 LOCUST HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 9503 LOCUST HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 9503 LOCUST HILL DR offers parking.
Does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9503 LOCUST HILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR have a pool?
No, 9503 LOCUST HILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 9503 LOCUST HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9503 LOCUST HILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9503 LOCUST HILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9503 LOCUST HILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
