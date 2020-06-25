9503 LOCUST HILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated/renovated throughout w/ all 4 BR's on main level! Open floor plan w/ Family Room. dining room space, eat in kitchen, 4 season bonus room/porch, hardwood floors throughout. No carpet!Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, eat-in area and garage access. Lower level with fully remodeled bathroom, rec room with fireplace, laundry & storage. 2 car garage. Langley HS, conveniently located near Route 7 offering metro bus or a quick drive to Spring hill Metro. Access to Tyson's, McLean, Reston and Great Falls, DC.