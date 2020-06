Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* Newly renovated throughout! * *Pet Friendly* Updated beautiful home on almost an acre of land with private patio on a lovely wooded lot in a quiet neighborhood. Walking trails and fishing pond in the neighborhood,too. Close to the heart of Tysons Corner with convenient access to downtown DC, Ft Myer, Reston, Carderock, Walter Reed and Bethesda. Easy access to 495. Spring Hill ES/ Cooper MS/ Langley HS Incentives for 2+ year lease.