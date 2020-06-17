8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE

Amenities

***Please follow CDC guidelines. If you are sick or have a fever, please do not schedule a showing.*** Private Gated Estate For lease, This contemporary Home is set up for entertaining with a Very Grand entry foyer huge formal living and dinning area. Chef's Kitchen that is open to the great room with fireplace. On the lower Level you will find a Bar, tiered Media room, even a hookah Bar or conversation area. There is a a sports and billiards area then you can also enter the private Spa with Rain shower, steam, and sauna, and last but not least a indoor large lap pool. There is also a Library on the main and 4 Bedrooms all with Private baths, a upper level Family room. The master has a luxury Master Bath and well all a loft that allow you access to a roof top veranda.