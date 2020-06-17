All apartments in McLean
8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE
8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE

8636 Old Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8636 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
***Please follow CDC guidelines. If you are sick or have a fever, please do not schedule a showing.*** Private Gated Estate For lease, This contemporary Home is set up for entertaining with a Very Grand entry foyer huge formal living and dinning area. Chef's Kitchen that is open to the great room with fireplace. On the lower Level you will find a Bar, tiered Media room, even a hookah Bar or conversation area. There is a a sports and billiards area then you can also enter the private Spa with Rain shower, steam, and sauna, and last but not least a indoor large lap pool. There is also a Library on the main and 4 Bedrooms all with Private baths, a upper level Family room. The master has a luxury Master Bath and well all a loft that allow you access to a roof top veranda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have any available units?
8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have?
Some of 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8636 OLD DOMINION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
