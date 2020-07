Amenities

2400 square foot 2-bed, 2-bath walkout furnished basement apartment on 6 acre private estate. 1.5 miles west of 495 on Georgetown Pike. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, walkout patio, whirlpool tub. Second guest bedroom or office has tub and shower. Large living room/dining room/kitchen combo includes big screen TV. Washer/dryer. Can be rented furnished or not. $60 credit check per adult or married couple.