7300 CHURCHILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS AWESOME HOME IS LOCATED ON A GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED LOT IN CLOSE-IN MCLEAN..FEATURES INCLUDE: 5 BEDROOMS.(1 BEDROOM HAS A BUILT-IN MURPHY BED).3.5 BATHS..LARGE LR & DR..INDOOR POOL..GOURMET KITCHEN W/AMPLE TABLE SPACE..SKYLIGHTS..VAULTED CEILINGS..GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS..LIBRARY WITH BUILT-INS..LARGE REC ROOM..MULTIPLY GAS FIREPLACE..LOADS OF STORAGE SPACE..HOUSE GENERATOR..3 CAR GARAGE..TOP RATED SCHOOLS..CLOSE TO MAJOR TRANSPORTATION ROUTES..LARGE PRIVATE FLAGSTONE PATIO WITH BBG, BEAUTIFUL GARDENS & PATIO CREATING AN OUTDOOR OASIS..THIS HOME IS IN IMPECCABLE SHAPE , MOVE IN REAY AND WAITING FOR YOU!!