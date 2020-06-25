All apartments in McLean
7224 VAN NESS COURT
7224 VAN NESS COURT

7224 Van Ness Court · No Longer Available
Location

7224 Van Ness Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Available June 1. (Photos from previous listing when vacant) This lovely home is conveniently located near the heart of McLean with many nearby amenities. In this quiet neighborhood you will be close to a village of a wide variety of shops and boutiques, a vast array of restaurants and cafes, and necessities like grocery stores, pharmacies, shoe repair and even a public library. Five minutes down the road you will be in the midst of Tysons Corner. It's an easy commute with quick access to the Silver Line Metro, 495, 66, Dulles Toll Road, Georgetown Parkway, and the American Legion Bridge to Maryland. The comfortable home offers a range of spaces for living and entertaining. Showings by appointment only. Tenant occupied. No pets. Owner is licensed agent. Application Fee is $55 per household occupant over the age of 18, plus one $5 Service Fee per household to process the application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 VAN NESS COURT have any available units?
7224 VAN NESS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7224 VAN NESS COURT have?
Some of 7224 VAN NESS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 VAN NESS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7224 VAN NESS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 VAN NESS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7224 VAN NESS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7224 VAN NESS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7224 VAN NESS COURT offers parking.
Does 7224 VAN NESS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7224 VAN NESS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 VAN NESS COURT have a pool?
No, 7224 VAN NESS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7224 VAN NESS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7224 VAN NESS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 VAN NESS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 VAN NESS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7224 VAN NESS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7224 VAN NESS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
