7224 VAN NESS COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking

Available June 1. (Photos from previous listing when vacant) This lovely home is conveniently located near the heart of McLean with many nearby amenities. In this quiet neighborhood you will be close to a village of a wide variety of shops and boutiques, a vast array of restaurants and cafes, and necessities like grocery stores, pharmacies, shoe repair and even a public library. Five minutes down the road you will be in the midst of Tysons Corner. It's an easy commute with quick access to the Silver Line Metro, 495, 66, Dulles Toll Road, Georgetown Parkway, and the American Legion Bridge to Maryland. The comfortable home offers a range of spaces for living and entertaining. Showings by appointment only. Tenant occupied. No pets. Owner is licensed agent. Application Fee is $55 per household occupant over the age of 18, plus one $5 Service Fee per household to process the application.