7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE.
7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE

7112 Georgetown Pike · No Longer Available
Location

7112 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
media room
new construction
wine room
Lawn care included in rent. Come see this gorgeous home- never lived in and ready to move in. Over 12,000 sq feet of living space, private office with custom built-in book shelves, huge maintenance free deck, large yard (approx. 1 acre), newly installed electronic front gate and more! You will love the master suite with two massive walk-in closets and steam shower. The Juliet balcony is a nice touch for those morning coffee breaks. The basement is fully finished with theater room, maids quarters and au-pair suite + don't miss the wine room and large entertaining bar that is over 15 feet long. Great for parties and gatherings. Hardwood floors, marble and granite appointments throughout. Come see this home today! It is flooded with natural light and even has an elevator. PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. Don't forget to check out the 3-Car Garage!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE have any available units?
7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE have?
Some of 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE is pet friendly.
Does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE offers parking.
Does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE have a pool?
No, 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE have accessible units?
No, 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.

