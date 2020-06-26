7112 GEORGETOWN PIKE.

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage media room new construction wine room

Lawn care included in rent. Come see this gorgeous home- never lived in and ready to move in. Over 12,000 sq feet of living space, private office with custom built-in book shelves, huge maintenance free deck, large yard (approx. 1 acre), newly installed electronic front gate and more! You will love the master suite with two massive walk-in closets and steam shower. The Juliet balcony is a nice touch for those morning coffee breaks. The basement is fully finished with theater room, maids quarters and au-pair suite + don't miss the wine room and large entertaining bar that is over 15 feet long. Great for parties and gatherings. Hardwood floors, marble and granite appointments throughout. Come see this home today! It is flooded with natural light and even has an elevator. PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. Don't forget to check out the 3-Car Garage!!!