Beautiful Townhouse style condo located directly across the street from the West Falls Church Metro, close to shopping, restaurants, Tysons Corner, Whole Foods and Traders Joes! Cathedral ceilings, corner unit provides tons of light, gas fireplace, two Master suites, each with it's own ensuite bath, loft den overlooking great room, underground parking/storage. Awesome enclosed wrap around patio for entertaining! Hurry this one won't last!! apply on line @ ppmnva.com *