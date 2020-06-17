7018 WESTBURY ROAD

Amenities

Sunny and spacious single family home with many updates. This home features a main level master bedroom suite with 2 additional main level bedrooms and bath, secondary laundry, and a study. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large pantry and vaulted ceilings with skylights. Living room has a bay window and wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout main level! Lower level boasts a family room with wood burning fireplace, sliding glass door to the backyard and an additional bedroom/full bath as well as a playroom/office/study and workroom. Additional full size laundry in lower level. Loads of storage! Lawn service available at additional cost to tenant. This home is ideally located close to McLean High School, minutes to McLean Metro stop, McLean Swim & Tennis Club and backs to the park. Large driveway for off street parking and a spacious 1 car garage. Long term lease preferred!