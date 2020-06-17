All apartments in McLean
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7018 WESTBURY ROAD

7018 Westbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

7018 Westbury Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Sunny and spacious single family home with many updates. This home features a main level master bedroom suite with 2 additional main level bedrooms and bath, secondary laundry, and a study. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large pantry and vaulted ceilings with skylights. Living room has a bay window and wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout main level! Lower level boasts a family room with wood burning fireplace, sliding glass door to the backyard and an additional bedroom/full bath as well as a playroom/office/study and workroom. Additional full size laundry in lower level. Loads of storage! Lawn service available at additional cost to tenant. This home is ideally located close to McLean High School, minutes to McLean Metro stop, McLean Swim & Tennis Club and backs to the park. Large driveway for off street parking and a spacious 1 car garage. Long term lease preferred!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD have any available units?
7018 WESTBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD have?
Some of 7018 WESTBURY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 WESTBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7018 WESTBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 WESTBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7018 WESTBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7018 WESTBURY ROAD offers parking.
Does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7018 WESTBURY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7018 WESTBURY ROAD has a pool.
Does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7018 WESTBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7018 WESTBURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 WESTBURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 WESTBURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
