Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Renovated ranch with large, open concept space, gorgeous kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, updated bathrooms and more! Turn-key and move-in ready. ONE LEVEL LIVING WITHIN SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN MCLEAN with OVER $100k SPENT IN ADDITION/UPDATES IN 2017. Situated on a quiet dead-end street with no drive-through traffic and newly constructed homes surrounding.