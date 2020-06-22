6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Fabulous two bedroom, 2 bath + den/office in the boutique building, THE SIGNET. 1865 SQ FT WITH 598 SQ FT TERRACE facing west. 3 garage spaces & storage included. So convenient to DC and walking to downtown McLean, yet only minutes to Tysons. The Signet offers 24 hour concierge, gym with sauna, lovely club rooms with catering kitchen, delightful courtyard with fire pit, gathering and grilling areas.Condo has been repainted since pictures were taken.Lister must accompany because of Coved 19 Rules ~ Masks and gloves required