Last updated June 9 2020

6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614

6900 Fleetwood Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6900 Fleetwood Road, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Fabulous two bedroom, 2 bath + den/office in the boutique building, THE SIGNET. 1865 SQ FT WITH 598 SQ FT TERRACE facing west. 3 garage spaces & storage included. So convenient to DC and walking to downtown McLean, yet only minutes to Tysons. The Signet offers 24 hour concierge, gym with sauna, lovely club rooms with catering kitchen, delightful courtyard with fire pit, gathering and grilling areas.Condo has been repainted since pictures were taken.Lister must accompany because of Coved 19 Rules ~ Masks and gloves required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 have any available units?
6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 have?
Some of 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 currently offering any rent specials?
6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 pet-friendly?
No, 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 offer parking?
Yes, 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 does offer parking.
Does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 have a pool?
No, 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 does not have a pool.
Does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 have accessible units?
No, 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614 does not have units with air conditioning.
