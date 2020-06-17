6811 LEMON ROAD

Amenities

***Open House Saturday from 11-1pm.*** Visitors will be allowed in one group at a time. Must wear masks and remove shoes. ****Gorgeously renovated 5 BR 3.5 BA single family w/open floor plan, deck, fireplace, large back yard and garage on charming tree-lined street in McLean. Upper level features 4BR/2baths and full size front loading washer & dryer. Large bright kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite. Fantastic lower level with additional family room & 5th BR and bath. Great upgrades throughout. Available in July 1, 2020