6811 LEMON ROAD

6811 Lemon Road · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Lemon Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Open House Saturday from 11-1pm.*** Visitors will be allowed in one group at a time. Must wear masks and remove shoes. ****Gorgeously renovated 5 BR 3.5 BA single family w/open floor plan, deck, fireplace, large back yard and garage on charming tree-lined street in McLean. Upper level features 4BR/2baths and full size front loading washer & dryer. Large bright kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite. Fantastic lower level with additional family room & 5th BR and bath. Great upgrades throughout. Available in July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 LEMON ROAD have any available units?
6811 LEMON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6811 LEMON ROAD have?
Some of 6811 LEMON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 LEMON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6811 LEMON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 LEMON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6811 LEMON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6811 LEMON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6811 LEMON ROAD offers parking.
Does 6811 LEMON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6811 LEMON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 LEMON ROAD have a pool?
No, 6811 LEMON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6811 LEMON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6811 LEMON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 LEMON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 LEMON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 LEMON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6811 LEMON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

