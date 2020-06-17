6804 HUTCHISON STREET

Amenities

Charming townhouse located in the sweet spot between Falls Church and McLean! Enjoy quick access to the best that Northern Virginia has to offer. With three bedrooms (including master suite) and two and a half baths, enjoy plenty of living space. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters. Full basement rec room with half bath also features walkout to enclosed backyard with flagstone patio. Minutes from West Falls Church Metro, 66, Dulles Toll Road, and Tyson~s Corner. Two assigned parking spaces. No smoking, no pets. $50 *non-refundable* application fee per applicant. Available Aug. 23. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com.