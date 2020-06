Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning luxury townhome in sought after community 1ml to Metro . In perfect condition with 3 level bump-out and loaded with upgrades with 10' ceilings main level, high end gourmet kitchen w breakfast bar, cherry cabinetry, Viking appliances, Large family room off kitch opens to rear deck overlooking trees, hardwood floors main & upper lvls, walk out lower level with in-law suite, wonderful peaceful neighborhood in great school district and close to everything