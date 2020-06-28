6613 Anthony Crest Square

Amenities
Description
Elegant 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Level Townhome with Garage in Hamptons of Mclean. Cozy Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinet Space with access to Garage, opens to Formal Dining Room, Chandelier and Door to Large Deck! Beautiful Living Room features Wood Burning Fireplace, Lots of Natural Light! Master Bedroom with Spacious Walk in Closet, Access to Master Bathroom, Stand Alone Shower, Double Vanity and Soaking Tub! 2nd and 3rd Bedroom feature Ample Closets, Wall to Wall Carpet! Finished Basement, large fam-room, perfect for entertaining, allows access to Fenced in Backyard, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room! Beautiful location, Shopping, Restaurants and More! Easy Access to I-495 and I-66, Quick ride to Tysons Corner! Available August 1st!
Appliances
Range/Oven
Full Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Sink Disposal
Interior Amenities
Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Basement
Exterior Amenities
Fenced Yard
Deck
Community Pool