Last updated August 10 2019

6529 Byrnes Drive

6529 Byrnes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6529 Byrnes Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished spacious sun-filled 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with large windows in bed and living room(southern exposure) overlooking huge beautifully landscaped backyard featuring large private patio. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + free trash pickup and wireless internet. Situated on lower level of single family, owner occupied home on quiet McLean street. Separate entrance via flagstone walkway. Walking distance to Metro bus, 5 min drive to WFC Metro and shops. Separate large living/dining area featuring fireplace, bookshelves, a built-in desk, and a wall of closets with wet bar. Furnishings include large sectional sofa, glass-top dining table w/4 chairs, tables, TV, Verizon FiOS box, and DVD player. Full-size bed with night stand, chest of drawers and bookshelves in bedroom. Remodeled large kitchen featuring full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, electric stove/oven, large pantry, washer/dryer, and lots of storage. Full bath with tub/shower. Plenty of off street parking.
Bright

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Byrnes Drive have any available units?
6529 Byrnes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6529 Byrnes Drive have?
Some of 6529 Byrnes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 Byrnes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Byrnes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Byrnes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Byrnes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6529 Byrnes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6529 Byrnes Drive offers parking.
Does 6529 Byrnes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6529 Byrnes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Byrnes Drive have a pool?
No, 6529 Byrnes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Byrnes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6529 Byrnes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Byrnes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 Byrnes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Byrnes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 Byrnes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
