6529 Byrnes Drive

Fully furnished spacious sun-filled 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with large windows in bed and living room(southern exposure) overlooking huge beautifully landscaped backyard featuring large private patio. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + free trash pickup and wireless internet. Situated on lower level of single family, owner occupied home on quiet McLean street. Separate entrance via flagstone walkway. Walking distance to Metro bus, 5 min drive to WFC Metro and shops. Separate large living/dining area featuring fireplace, bookshelves, a built-in desk, and a wall of closets with wet bar. Furnishings include large sectional sofa, glass-top dining table w/4 chairs, tables, TV, Verizon FiOS box, and DVD player. Full-size bed with night stand, chest of drawers and bookshelves in bedroom. Remodeled large kitchen featuring full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, electric stove/oven, large pantry, washer/dryer, and lots of storage. Full bath with tub/shower. Plenty of off street parking.

