Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location...Location... You will love this awesome home set in the wonderful Chesterbrook Gardens community! This 5 bedroom, 2 full bath brick rambler with one-car garage with many updates. It has been freshly painted, hardwood floors on both levels, two fireplaces, gorgeous backyard with a large patio, a retaining wall and a shed.