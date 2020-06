Amenities

Nice 4BR + 2 Full Bath rambler house for rent. Hardwood floor on main, carpet on LL. Newly renovated kitchen and Full bath in LL. Located in the heart of McLean on a quiet street. Top schools (Chesterbrook ES + Longfellow MS + McLean HS). Convenient Commute to Tysons, I495/I66 or Metro. Ideal for family and young professionals to share. Tenant occupied currently, text or email for appointment. 4 hr lead time required. Open House this coming Sunday 7/14 2-4 PM