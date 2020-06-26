6203 Hardy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access media room

Available 06/01/20 Property Highlights: - 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms - Deck -Patio - Island Kitchen - Vaulted Ceilings - Washer & Dryer in home - Corner lot - Available 6/1



Inside Beltway in highly sought out Potomac Hills neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout house, recessed lighting in living areas, abundance of natural light via french doors and large windows. Gorgeous corner lot on a T junction. Spacious wooden deck. Covered car garage and long driveway that can fit upto 4 cars. Walking distance to Highlands Swim Club, Linway Terrace Park and the Chesterbrook Shopping Center. Excellent public and private schools including reputed Chesterbrook Elementary, Longfellow Middle School, Potomac School and Mclean High. Only one stoplight to DC and offers easy commuter access to Tysons Corner, MD, George Washington Parkway, and I-495.



Ten minute drive from center of McLean, fifteen minutes from Tysons Corner Mall and theaters. Potomac Hills is a crime-free neighborhood where people care about each other. Professionals, diplomats, and military families of all nationalities. Many children of all ages. The woods and trails are a paradise for young people, walkers, hikers and fitness enthusiasts.



Included is a gourmet kitchen that will bring out the chef in anyone that enters, a dining room that begs for good entertaining, and enough living space to fill with things acquired, memories to come, restful nights and relaxing days. Five generously-sized bedrooms are split between the two floors, including an in-law suite with full master bath in the lower level. The backyard with patio and deck offers opportunities to host family.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6203-hardy-dr-mclean-va-22101-usa/b516e315-7c60-4a13-8fd1-17cec70babd3



(RLNE5671312)