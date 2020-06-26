All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6203 Hardy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6203 Hardy Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

6203 Hardy Drive

6203 Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6203 Hardy Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Available 06/01/20 Property Highlights: - 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms - Deck -Patio - Island Kitchen - Vaulted Ceilings - Washer & Dryer in home - Corner lot - Available 6/1

Inside Beltway in highly sought out Potomac Hills neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout house, recessed lighting in living areas, abundance of natural light via french doors and large windows. Gorgeous corner lot on a T junction. Spacious wooden deck. Covered car garage and long driveway that can fit upto 4 cars. Walking distance to Highlands Swim Club, Linway Terrace Park and the Chesterbrook Shopping Center. Excellent public and private schools including reputed Chesterbrook Elementary, Longfellow Middle School, Potomac School and Mclean High. Only one stoplight to DC and offers easy commuter access to Tysons Corner, MD, George Washington Parkway, and I-495.

Ten minute drive from center of McLean, fifteen minutes from Tysons Corner Mall and theaters. Potomac Hills is a crime-free neighborhood where people care about each other. Professionals, diplomats, and military families of all nationalities. Many children of all ages. The woods and trails are a paradise for young people, walkers, hikers and fitness enthusiasts.

Included is a gourmet kitchen that will bring out the chef in anyone that enters, a dining room that begs for good entertaining, and enough living space to fill with things acquired, memories to come, restful nights and relaxing days. Five generously-sized bedrooms are split between the two floors, including an in-law suite with full master bath in the lower level. The backyard with patio and deck offers opportunities to host family.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6203-hardy-dr-mclean-va-22101-usa/b516e315-7c60-4a13-8fd1-17cec70babd3

(RLNE5671312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Hardy Drive have any available units?
6203 Hardy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6203 Hardy Drive have?
Some of 6203 Hardy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 Hardy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Hardy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Hardy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6203 Hardy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6203 Hardy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6203 Hardy Drive offers parking.
Does 6203 Hardy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6203 Hardy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Hardy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6203 Hardy Drive has a pool.
Does 6203 Hardy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6203 Hardy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Hardy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 Hardy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 Hardy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6203 Hardy Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia