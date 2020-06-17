6202 CHESTERBROOK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy new home living at its finest in an amazing neighborhood and location! A brand new build this year can be yours at a discounted price. Enjoy quality smart features and expansive space. Easy commute to restaurants and shops. Beautiful walnut floors throughout, luxury great room, 3 beds, 2 baths up top, first floor bedroom suite, basement bed and bath. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel top of the line appliances for all of your culinary needs. Fully fenced yard, come make this your new home!