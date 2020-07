Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

......Three bedroom, two bath split level across the street from West Falls Church Metro. Neutral paint and 5yr old kitchen features recessed lighting, maple cabinets, granite counters, ceramic floor, dishwasher & microwave. HVAC has just been replaced. Newer master bath, roof, HWH and double pane windows. Partially finished lower level with washer and dryer. New laminate flooring on breezeway and lower level.