Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

*CHARMING* 3BR/2BA home in convenient Falls Church location! This sun filled home features living area with wood burning fireplace that opens to the dining area just off the kitchen; walk-up lower level with full bath; back deck that steps out to the level back yard with large fenced in area; fresh paint through out; gables replaced & new exterior paint! Haycock, Longfellow, and McLean schools!