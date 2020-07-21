All apartments in McLean
2029 FREEDOM LANE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

2029 FREEDOM LANE

2029 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
McLean
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
2 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2029 Freedom Lane, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home, conveniently located in Falls Church. Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors. Large Kitchen and Breakfast Nook area have 2 pantries and a peak through to the Family Room. Family Room contains lots of built in shelving, wood fire place and door to back deck. Separate Dining Room has bay window bump out to the backyard. Bright Living Room boasts tons of space and natural light. Master Bedroom features spacious wall to wall closets. 3 additional Bedrooms have closets along with 2 windows to enjoy the morning sunlight. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Large, fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining guest and grilling out on the deck. Location is within minutes of Falls Church Metro, Tysons Corner Mall and Tysons Galleria. Convenient to Rt.7, 66 and 495. ****APPLICATION PROCESS- Please apply online at www.samsonpropertymanagment.net $50 application fee, per adult, will be collected when applicant is applying online. 1st months-rent will be collected after execution of lease. Security deposit will be collected before move in*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 FREEDOM LANE have any available units?
2029 FREEDOM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 2029 FREEDOM LANE have?
Some of 2029 FREEDOM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 FREEDOM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2029 FREEDOM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 FREEDOM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2029 FREEDOM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 2029 FREEDOM LANE offer parking?
No, 2029 FREEDOM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2029 FREEDOM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 FREEDOM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 FREEDOM LANE have a pool?
No, 2029 FREEDOM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2029 FREEDOM LANE have accessible units?
No, 2029 FREEDOM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 FREEDOM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 FREEDOM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 FREEDOM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2029 FREEDOM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
