2029 FREEDOM LANE

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home, conveniently located in Falls Church. Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors. Large Kitchen and Breakfast Nook area have 2 pantries and a peak through to the Family Room. Family Room contains lots of built in shelving, wood fire place and door to back deck. Separate Dining Room has bay window bump out to the backyard. Bright Living Room boasts tons of space and natural light. Master Bedroom features spacious wall to wall closets. 3 additional Bedrooms have closets along with 2 windows to enjoy the morning sunlight. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Large, fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining guest and grilling out on the deck. Location is within minutes of Falls Church Metro, Tysons Corner Mall and Tysons Galleria. Convenient to Rt.7, 66 and 495. ****APPLICATION PROCESS- Please apply online at www.samsonpropertymanagment.net $50 application fee, per adult, will be collected when applicant is applying online. 1st months-rent will be collected after execution of lease. Security deposit will be collected before move in*****