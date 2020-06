Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Wonderful Brick End Unit Townhouse. Three Bedrooms and Three Full Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Huge Private Patio off Kitchen and Open Area Just Outside Front Door. Lower Level Recreation Room and Full Bath. Large Laundry Room. Two parking spaces in front of home. Fantastic Location. Close to Metro, I-66, I-495, the Dulles Access Road, Tyson's Corner, McLean and Arlington.