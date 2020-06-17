All apartments in McLean
Last updated October 27 2019

1818 Westmoreland

1818 Westmoreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Westmoreland Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
NO carpet and NO smoking (hardwood and tile floors). Kitchen enhanced with stainless food prep table and corner desk and ceiling fan. Central air/gas heat. FIOS available. Smart TV provided. Two walkouts to upper and lower fenced backyards and LOTS of new storage sheds for furniture, clothes. 4th bedroom on LLevel has separate entrance and full bath (in-law, home office, au pair, guests, separate apartment). Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash, and water. Landlord pays for lawn care. One month security deposit and references required. Negotiable lease and or purchase terms. Available mid-August 2019. Contact Dan at business. If busy, please leave message for quick call-back.

Located near Rt. 66, Rt.495, GW Parkway, minutes from Central McLean, Tysons Corner, Reston, Arlington, Washington, DC, and Maryland. Excellent schools: Kent Gardens Elementary, Long Fellow Middle School and McLean High School, plus Private schools. Close to community swimming pool, ball fields, parks, walking paths, & recreation center and all schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

