1800 Dumbarton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1800 Dumbarton St, McLean VA 22102

.

AGENTS WELCOME! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Rambler located in highly desired McLean Virginia.

.

This home features good sized rooms, large fenced in back yard, brick patio, wood floors, screened in rear porch, large finished rec room, oversized utility/storage room, washer/dryer, gas heat, and so much more.

.

Located in the center of McLean proper, you are close to the new Silver Line Metro, Chain Bridge, Potomac River, I-495. You are also close to Tysons Corner Center where you will find two malls, lots of shopping, and over 25 restaurants. You are minutes to Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, The CIA, and several large parks, and fitness trails.

.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC....see our reviews on Google, Yelp, and Angie's List! EOH