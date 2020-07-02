All apartments in McLean
1800 Dumbarton Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:59 PM

1800 Dumbarton Street

1800 Dumbarton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Dumbarton Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1800 Dumbarton St, McLean VA 22102
.
AGENTS WELCOME! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Rambler located in highly desired McLean Virginia.
.
This home features good sized rooms, large fenced in back yard, brick patio, wood floors, screened in rear porch, large finished rec room, oversized utility/storage room, washer/dryer, gas heat, and so much more.
.
Located in the center of McLean proper, you are close to the new Silver Line Metro, Chain Bridge, Potomac River, I-495. You are also close to Tysons Corner Center where you will find two malls, lots of shopping, and over 25 restaurants. You are minutes to Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, The CIA, and several large parks, and fitness trails.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC....see our reviews on Google, Yelp, and Angie's List! EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Dumbarton Street have any available units?
1800 Dumbarton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1800 Dumbarton Street have?
Some of 1800 Dumbarton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Dumbarton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Dumbarton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Dumbarton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Dumbarton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Dumbarton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Dumbarton Street offers parking.
Does 1800 Dumbarton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Dumbarton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Dumbarton Street have a pool?
No, 1800 Dumbarton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Dumbarton Street have accessible units?
No, 1800 Dumbarton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Dumbarton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Dumbarton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Dumbarton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1800 Dumbarton Street has units with air conditioning.

