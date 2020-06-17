1740 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 level End-Unit Townhouse well maintained. Spacious living room & separate dining room. Bright kitchen with space for a table. All hardwood floors on upper level. Rec-room with wet bar opens to patio for summer evening barbeques and relaxing. Fenced back yard. Separate laundry room & storage plus bonus room in lower level with full bath. 2 wood-burning fireplaces. Fantastic location walkable distance to McLean Metro Station, near I-495, 66, mins to Tysons Corner Ctr , parks, shops, restaurants & many more. No Smoking. Pet case by case. Non-refundable application fee of $50 per adult applicant. Income requirement: $124,000. Apply online at www.PeakeInc.com. Available Aug 20. Vacant. Schedule via showing time.