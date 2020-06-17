All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1740 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

1740 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD

1740 Chain Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 level End-Unit Townhouse well maintained. Spacious living room & separate dining room. Bright kitchen with space for a table. All hardwood floors on upper level. Rec-room with wet bar opens to patio for summer evening barbeques and relaxing. Fenced back yard. Separate laundry room & storage plus bonus room in lower level with full bath. 2 wood-burning fireplaces. Fantastic location walkable distance to McLean Metro Station, near I-495, 66, mins to Tysons Corner Ctr , parks, shops, restaurants & many more. No Smoking. Pet case by case. Non-refundable application fee of $50 per adult applicant. Income requirement: $124,000. Apply online at www.PeakeInc.com. Available Aug 20. Vacant. Schedule via showing time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

