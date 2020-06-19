1583 MADDUX LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking garage

Stunning Colonial home**Breathtaking view**Great for Entertaining **Expanded three levels with newer Stone Floor on all Main level, Elevator, Several Decks, Two sitting Rooms, Patio ** Never rented before**6 Bedrooms with 6 ensuite bathrooms plus 2 additional bathrooms and 2 Dens in the basement** Gorgeous Master suite with door leading to serenity romantic deck with Awning** Luxurious master bathroom with Separate vanities, Soaking tub and large Shower ** Recently combined 2 master bedrooms into a marvelous huge master suite with a bumped out sitting room**Grand Center Hall open to Formal Living Room with Gas fireplace and large Formal Dining Room. Office has bump out sitting room. Sun drenched Two story Family Room with fireplace Open to Expansive Gourmet kitchen, GE Profile appliances, granite countertop with center island, Crystal Chandeliers throughout. Breakfast nook has a french door open to a large deck. 2 car garage conveniently connected to the mudroom with built-ins **Walkout Lower level has ensuite bedroom and bathroom with 2 Dens plus 2 full Bathrooms, Bar w/2 coolers, Huge Recreation Room with Gas fireplace great for entertaining leading to stone paved patio, partially fenced backyard overlooking gorgeous view. Minutes to DC. Close to upscale shops, restaurants, and Tysons malls.