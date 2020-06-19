All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

1583 MADDUX LANE

1583 Maddux Lane · (703) 378-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1583 Maddux Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 5635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning Colonial home**Breathtaking view**Great for Entertaining **Expanded three levels with newer Stone Floor on all Main level, Elevator, Several Decks, Two sitting Rooms, Patio ** Never rented before**6 Bedrooms with 6 ensuite bathrooms plus 2 additional bathrooms and 2 Dens in the basement** Gorgeous Master suite with door leading to serenity romantic deck with Awning** Luxurious master bathroom with Separate vanities, Soaking tub and large Shower ** Recently combined 2 master bedrooms into a marvelous huge master suite with a bumped out sitting room**Grand Center Hall open to Formal Living Room with Gas fireplace and large Formal Dining Room. Office has bump out sitting room. Sun drenched Two story Family Room with fireplace Open to Expansive Gourmet kitchen, GE Profile appliances, granite countertop with center island, Crystal Chandeliers throughout. Breakfast nook has a french door open to a large deck. 2 car garage conveniently connected to the mudroom with built-ins **Walkout Lower level has ensuite bedroom and bathroom with 2 Dens plus 2 full Bathrooms, Bar w/2 coolers, Huge Recreation Room with Gas fireplace great for entertaining leading to stone paved patio, partially fenced backyard overlooking gorgeous view. Minutes to DC. Close to upscale shops, restaurants, and Tysons malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1583 MADDUX LANE have any available units?
1583 MADDUX LANE has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1583 MADDUX LANE have?
Some of 1583 MADDUX LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1583 MADDUX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1583 MADDUX LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1583 MADDUX LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1583 MADDUX LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1583 MADDUX LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1583 MADDUX LANE does offer parking.
Does 1583 MADDUX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1583 MADDUX LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1583 MADDUX LANE have a pool?
No, 1583 MADDUX LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1583 MADDUX LANE have accessible units?
No, 1583 MADDUX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1583 MADDUX LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1583 MADDUX LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1583 MADDUX LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1583 MADDUX LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
