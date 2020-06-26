All apartments in McLean
1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE

1527 Wrightson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Wrightson Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom house, on a quiet residential street, with wonderful neighbors. A split level house - a master bedroom and two other bedrooms on the top floor, with two full-sized baths, and an additional bedroom and a full side bath on the lower level. The main level has an open space - kitchen and living room with wonderful high beam ceiling. Both the main and lower levels have bay windows opening out on the back lawn. 18-minute drive to DC, 7-minute drive to Tyson's corner. Available 8/10/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE have any available units?
1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE have?
Some of 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

