1527 WRIGHTSON DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom house, on a quiet residential street, with wonderful neighbors. A split level house - a master bedroom and two other bedrooms on the top floor, with two full-sized baths, and an additional bedroom and a full side bath on the lower level. The main level has an open space - kitchen and living room with wonderful high beam ceiling. Both the main and lower levels have bay windows opening out on the back lawn. 18-minute drive to DC, 7-minute drive to Tyson's corner. Available 8/10/20.