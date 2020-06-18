1410 PATHFINDER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Quiet neighborhood, perfect for a family. McLean metro (silver line) is less than 2 miles away. Close to shopping, restaurants, and less than 3 miles to Tysons Corner Mall. 3 Bed/ 2 Bath. This home has a living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors, laundry room, and a large family room. Also has a backyard for kids to play or for adults to enjoy a sunny afternoon. Private showings now available! Minimum 24-48 hours advance notice, preferably afternoons. AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020 Please contact listing agent to schedule a private showing.