All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1410 PATHFINDER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1410 PATHFINDER LANE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

1410 PATHFINDER LANE

1410 Pathfinder Lane · (703) 636-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1410 Pathfinder Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Quiet neighborhood, perfect for a family. McLean metro (silver line) is less than 2 miles away. Close to shopping, restaurants, and less than 3 miles to Tysons Corner Mall. 3 Bed/ 2 Bath. This home has a living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors, laundry room, and a large family room. Also has a backyard for kids to play or for adults to enjoy a sunny afternoon. Private showings now available! Minimum 24-48 hours advance notice, preferably afternoons. AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020 Please contact listing agent to schedule a private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE have any available units?
1410 PATHFINDER LANE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE have?
Some of 1410 PATHFINDER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 PATHFINDER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 PATHFINDER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 PATHFINDER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 PATHFINDER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1410 PATHFINDER LANE does offer parking.
Does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 PATHFINDER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE have a pool?
No, 1410 PATHFINDER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE have accessible units?
No, 1410 PATHFINDER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 PATHFINDER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 PATHFINDER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 PATHFINDER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1410 PATHFINDER LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity